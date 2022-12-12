Kanye West Suspended From Clubhouse After Antisemitic Rant 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West spouted an antisemitic conspiracy theory during a private Clubhouse session causing the platform to suspend him.

Kanye West has been suspended from yet another social media platform for flouting their rules on hate speech after he took his antisemitic conspiracy theories to Clubhouse at the weekend.

The Donda creator joined Wack 100 to host a private Q&A on Clubhouse Saturday. Attendees paid a $20 entrance fee to hear the conversation. However, after less than an hour, the talk was abruptly shut off without explanation.

During the 55-minute talk, Kanye West shared his thoughts on his recent controversies with Clubhouse listeners. Included among the topics were Adidas terminating its relationship with the rapper and Ye’s issues with its executives.

Kanye also continued to make comments about Jewish people throughout the chat. However, Clubhouse eventually terminated the session after the G.O.O.D. Music founder touted a conspiracy theory suggesting that Jewish people “are used by the Chinese” to control Black people. He added that Jewish people “are just middlemen.”

Clubhouse Confirms Kanye West Suspension

Clubhouse not only shut down the session but also suspended Kanye West from the platform, TheWrap has confirmed.

“We took action to shut down a conversation yesterday because it violated our policies,” the company said in a statement. “We also suspended those who violated the policies. There’s absolutely no place for bullying, hate speech or abuse on our platform as explicitly stated in our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.” Check out their conversation at the end of the page.

Ye’s Clubhouse infraction comes just days after the newly crowned “Antisemite of the Year” received yet another Instagram ban. This time, Kanye got the chop after sharing his new song in which he addresses the backlash to his antisemitic statements. The outro samples the Infowars interview of Ye admitting his admiration for Hitler and the Nazis.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill caught wind of Kanye West’s clubhouse chat or at least the section where Ye and Wack 100 ridicule the Philly rapper over his objection to Ye’s “White Lives Matter” merch. He took to Twitter to clap back at the pair, as reported by AllHipHop.com.