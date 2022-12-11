Meek Mill Roasts Kanye West & Wack 100 Following Clubhouse Diss

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The topic came up as the G.O.O.D. Music founder and longtime music manager were discussing the controversial “White Lives Matter” t-shirt.

Meek Mill is firing back at Kanye West and Wack 100 after they ridiculed him during a recent Clubhouse conversation. As they were discussing the backlash West received over his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt, the G.O.O.D. Music founder started maniacally laughing as he scoffed at other celebrities trying to shame him over the controversial merch.

“Oh, you know what, let’s go get celebrities,” he said. “Let’s go get Puff Daddy, let’s get Dave Chappelle, let’s go get Meek Mill… What made somebody think Meek Mill could say something to me?! Yo, man, I’m about to start crying laughing. Somebody thought Meek Mill […] Yo, I’m literally in tears.”

But Meek Mill was ready with a rebuttal and wasted no time in responding to the jovial jabs. Taking his thoughts to Twitter on Sunday (December 11), Meek made a reference to West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian, mental health and age.

“Never lost my mind for fame or money,” he wrote. “I still have my family. My people respect me. I’m freeing people from prison. I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal. I’m chilling wit my son and his friends today. Y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol.”

Never lost my mind for fame or money … I still have my family …my people respect me … I’m freeing people from prison… I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal .. I’m chilling wit my son and his friends today.. y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 11, 2022

Meek Mill added: “I mean 50 on clubhouse drawing and not doing any positive wit ya following at that age is hitttt,” he added. “You can be old or young on clubhouse it’s a place to connect!”

I mean 50 on clubhouse drawing and not doing any positive wit ya following at that age is hittttt… you can be old or young on clubhouse it’s a place to connect! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 11, 2022

West’s latest antics have elicited plenty of comedic reactions but also some serious consequences for the 45-year-old. In October, West started rallying against the Jewish community seemingly out of the blue, tweeting he was going to go “defcon 3 on Jewish people.”

Several antisemitic comments followed, which ultimately cost him his billionaire status once adidas squashed their once lucrative partnership. West later made an appearance on Alex Jones’ Infowars and told the right-wing host he “loved” Adolf Hitler. Despite the backlash West has received for his behavior, he’s still moving forward with his 2024 presidential run.