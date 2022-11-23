Kanye West Thankful For Losing Billions; Says Adidas Will Have Bad Thanksgiving & Christmas

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West claimed he’s thankful he lost several business deals, including his Adidas partnership, due to his antisemitic comments.

Kanye West tried to put a positive spin on losing his billionaire status while speaking to the paparazzi.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Kanye West claimed he’s glad multiple brands severed ties with him due to his antisemitism. ‘Ye also believed Adidas will have a bad holiday season.

“All of the things that got taken away from me, I’m so thankful for that because I get to serve God better,” he said. “So, going into Thanksgiving, I know the people at Adidas are not gonna have the best Thanksgiving. I know that they’re not gonna have the best Christmas. But if in any way I can indemnify what they’ve done – even though they took that IP. They hired lawyers to sign it over. I promise everyone out there, those designs, they still good by me.”

Kanye West knew some of his fans planned to boycott Adidas, but he offered an olive branch of sorts. ‘Ye gave his stamp of approval to any rebranded Yeezy designs the company plans to release.

“So, I’m telling you, this Christmas, this Thanksgiving, whatever Adidas wants to drop – and you know that was a design that we put in – those are good by me,” he said. “And hopefully, this can heal some of the bleeding … I know that this will never happen again in history. There will never be a situation where people end a multi-billion dollar deal off of a tweet.”

Last month, Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West over his antisemitic remarks. The company announced it is “the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership.”