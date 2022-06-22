Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West has another new lawyer as he attempts to sort out and finalize a messy divorce from his ex, Kim Kardashian. Read more!

Rapper Kanye West is still not complying with his former wife Kim Kardashian’s desire for a sew-up every issue in their divorce, despite a judge ruling that the two be considered single.

Because of his tactics, the two are set to go to trial for stuff connected to the custody of their children after the official disintegration of the Kardashian-West marriage.

The Sun reports that while the court date is soon approaching, the two have opted to continue co-parenting with a friendly face.

This weekend the two supported their daughter North West at her basketball game, not only arriving together in the same vehicle but leaving together as a family.

Still, the tabloid states that the parents of four lovely children, North (9); Saint (6); Chicago (4); and Psalm (3), have not agreed on custody agreements.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, a judge granted Kardashian’s request to be declared legally single on Wednesday (March 2nd). Now single, her woes surround the children, and the matters are not settled.

Court documents show that a trial-setting conference is scheduled for Friday, August 5th. Before this day, the couple and their lawyers will be talking to sort out everyone’s concerns about how the children will spend their time.

The two also have to have a Family-Centered Case Resolution Conference, which should occur earlier.

The FCCR will allow them to “meet and confer” about the needs of the children.

According to California Rules of Court, the purpose of it is to establish “processes and procedures for courts to manage cases from initial filing to final disposition in an effective and timely manner” and “intended to advance the goals” of the state’s Family Codes and Standards.