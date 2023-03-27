Authorities Say No Arrests Have Been Made In South African Rapper AKA’s Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Police are asking where are people getting their information from on this case.

Lawyers for deceased South African rapper AKA wants the world to know there has been no arrest for his murder. These comments dispute rumors circulating on Sunday, March 26 that asserts an arrest was made in Cape Town.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, was murdered on the evening of February 10, down outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

The night of his death, he was scheduled to perform at YUGO, a popular nightclub in the city. Before the show, he decided to eat dinner with friends before being attacked outside the restaurant.

Also killed in the attack was celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, Times Live reports.

According to Sunday World, attorney Rudolph Baloyi, the legal representative for the late rapper and his estate, says over the weekend various media outlets have reported that three suspects have been detained by authorities and that is untrue.

He said, “No, it is not true. No suspects have been arrested in connection with my client’s murder case.”

Captain FC van Wyk, the media liaison officer for the police in Western, confirmed Baloyi’s statement and shared that the police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating the crime. Van Wyk directed further questions to the agency in an effort to clear up confusion and streamline information distribution.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, also denied anyone has been arrested, asking, “Where are you guys getting this [information]? There has been no update as yet regarding the case.”

According to sources, like Anwar “Dogg” Khan, the rapper’s former bodyguard, AKA’s security protocol was breached.

“In my absence, protocol was breached. Kiernan was called and invited to go to Florida Road’s Wish restaurant, which he accepted,” said Khan in an interview on Tuesday, March 21. “Had I been there, protocol would not have been breached, simply because that call would’ve come through the road manager.”