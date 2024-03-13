Ayesha Curry Expresses Being “Dumbfounded” By Drake’s Lyrics About Her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drizzy name-dropped the actress/author on his sixth studio album.

“How I’m supposed to wife it? You not Ayesha enough,” Drake raps on his Certified Lover Boy track “Race My Mind.” That reference to television personality Ayesha Curry got a response from Steph Curry’s wife.

Ayesha Curry recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen late-night talk show. A virtual viewer asked Curry about Drake’s “Race My Mind” lyrics.

“I think I was dumbfounded,” Ayesha Curry responded. “That’s our family, so I think I was appreciative that they respect me so much that they feel l’m a great wife. I was appreciative.”

Ayesha Curry reacts to Drake including her name in his song “Race My Mind.” #WWHL pic.twitter.com/KMGh22xuvB — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) March 12, 2024

Both Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry have been name-dropped in several rap songs. For example, Cardi B mentioned the celebrity couple in her Top 20, 4x-platinum single “Be Careful.”

Drake also compared himself to four-time NBA champion Steph Curry on “0 to 100 / The Catch Up.” In 2023, Curry listed Drizzy’s track and Cardi’s “Be Careful” as two of his favorite songs that have bars about him.

Ayesha Curry stopped by Watch What Happens Live to promote the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Irish Wish. In addition to Curry, the movie’s cast includes Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Elizabeth Tan and Jane Seymour.