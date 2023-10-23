Steph Curry Reacts To Sexyy Red Name-Dropping Him On “SkeeYee”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The legendary NBA player mentions songs by Drake and Cardi B as his favorites.

“N##### tryna shoot they shot, Stephen Curry,” raps Sexyy Red on one of her hit records. The St. Louis rapper’s line about the four-time NBA champion joins a lengthy list of Steph Curry lyrics throughout Hip-Hop history.

Amber Corrine recently caught up with Steph Curry for an interview. The conversation for Vibe included Corrine asking Curry to share his reaction to hearing his name dropped in Sexyy Red’s “SkeeYee” single.

“When Sexxy Red did it, I just started laughing. I don’t know. I had never seen her at a basketball game,” Steph Curry responded. “SkeeYee” lives on Red’s Hood Hottest Princess mixtape.

Additionally, Curry revealed his favorite rap bars that contain his name. He mentioned Drake’s “0 to 100 / The Catch Up” where the OVO frontman says, “I been Steph Curry with the shot. Been cookin’ with the sauce, Chef Curry with the pot.”

The guard for the Golden State Warriors also shouted out “Be Careful” by Cardi B. On that track, Cardi opens her first verse by rapping, “I wanna get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha s###. But we more like Belly, Tommy and Keisha s###.”

Sexyy Red’s “SkeeYee” became her second entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2023. She also scored Hot 100 hits with “Pound Town 2” featuring Tay Keith and Nicki Minaj as well as “Rich Baby Daddy” off Drake’s For All the Dogs album.