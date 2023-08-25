Sexyy Red Announces First Headlining Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rising rapper Sexyy Red will take a big step in her music career. The St. Louis-raised rapper announced her first headlining tour for this fall.

Sexyy Red’s “Hood Hottest Princess Tour” kicks off on Monday, October 16 at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston, Massachusetts. The 20-stop trek also hits New York, Detroit, Atlanta, Los Angeles and other cities.

The “Hood Hottest Princess Tour” follows the release of the Hood Hottest Princess commercial mixtape in June. That project hosts the “SkeeYee” and “Pound Town 2” singles.

Sexyy Red recruited Hip Hop legend Nicki Minaj as a guest feature on “Pound Town 2.” The Tay Keith-produced track peaked at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June and spent 10 weeks on the chart.

Additionally, Sexxy Red found success with another 2023 collaboration. On April 7, NLE Choppa dropped “S### Me Out Remix.” The new version’s promotional photos and music video caused controversy online.

In the visuals, NLE Choppa dog walks Sexyy Red and fellow female rapper Sukihana while using their hair as leashes. Red later defended Choppa and insisted she made the suggestion for the shot.

“Y’all lame and wrong for that,” said Sexyy Red. “He didn’t do nothing wrong. They so lame. I ain’t understand. But he really didn’t do nothing wrong. He was just doing what I told him.”

Other pictures of Sexyy Red have also garnered attention on social media over the last several months. A July tweet from the 25-year-old rhymer included suggestive photos with OVO Sound frontman Drake.