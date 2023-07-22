Sexxy Redd Addresses Getting Kissed By Drake

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Find out what the “Pound Town” hitmaker feels about the headline-grabbing pics.

St. Louis-bred newcomer Sexxy Redd quickly made a name for herself with two viral hit songs. The Hood Hottest Princess mixtape creator also gained a lot of online attention for a recent interaction with Drake.

Earlier this week, pictures of Sexxy Redd and Drake together spread across social media. After attending Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” stop in Brooklyn on July 18, Redd was snapped getting cozy with the headliner.

Sexxy Redd posted two photographs with the OVO founder on Twitter. In one of the images, Drake can be seen sticking his tongue out toward the camera. The other pic shows him kissing the “Pound Town” rapper on the cheek.

In addition, Drake shared the much-talked-about photo of him kissing Sexxy Red on his own Instagram Story. The Canadian entertainment superstar added the caption, “Just met my rightful wife @sexyyred.”

Sirius XM’s Hip Hop Nation spoke with Sexxy Redd at the Rolling Loud Miami festival on Friday (July 21). The on-site conversation included Redd answering a question about the now-infamous smooch from Drake.

“It’s nothing. I mean, they’ve been loving me,” Sexxy Redd replied. “I f### with Drake. I’ve been getting n##### all my life, so it’s not a shocker. I’ve been had them n#####… Maybe y’all would’ve been nervous because yall ain’t used to getting them n#####. But me, I got the n##### out the ass.”

Sexxy Redd scored a Billboard Hot 100 entry with the Tay Keith-produced “Pound Town” single. Hip Hop legend Nicki Minaj hopped on an official sequel for the track. Redd also garnered media coverage for her contribution to NLE Choppa’s controversial “S### Me Out” remix.