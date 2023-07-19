Drake Declares Sexyy Red His “Rightful Wife” After Kissing “Pound Town” Rapper During Concert 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake couldn’t get enough of Sexyy Red and was all over her during a backstage meeting following his Brooklyn concert Tuesday night.

Drake can’t decide whether rising St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red is his girlfriend, wife or future baby mama, but one thing is for sure, he likes being close to her.

The “Pound Town” hitmaker was at the Brooklyn stop of Drizzy’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” Tuesday night (July 18). The rap superstar spotted her in the audience as he walked through the crowd while performing “God’s Plan.”

Drake stopped to acknowledge her, pulling Sexyy Red in for a hug. “Look, they got my baby mama in here tonight,” he announced before planting a kiss on her cheek. He also shouted out his “brother,” Lil Yachty and “Twin,” U.K. rapper Central Cee. Check out the clip below.

Drake shouts out Sexyy Red, Druski, Lil Yachty, and Central Cee who were in attendance at the show tonight in Brooklyn. #IAABtour #Night2 pic.twitter.com/ETVXdHJsqV — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 19, 2023

Meanwhile, after the show, Sexyy Red joined Drake backstage, and the two got pretty close. The St. Louis rapper shared a pair of photos from their intimate meeting on social media featuring the two rappers sharing a seat. Drake planted another smooch on Sexxy Red in one image and poked his tongue out for the camera in another.

The “Rich Flex” hitmaker shared the photos on his Instagram Story and warned eager fans that his “girl” has her eyes on them. “If my girl see ya’ll backstage being thirsty it’s gonna get smokey,” he wrote.

However, Drake soon replaced the caption after upgrading Sexyy Red from girlfriend to spouse. “Just met my rightful wife,” he shared.

While Drake appears to be playfully teasing, it’s hard to be certain as he’s considered at least 42 other women as his potential other half. He memorialized each ex he once considered popping the question to in diamond form, commissioning a 351.38-carat white gold and diamond he branded “Previous Engagements.”