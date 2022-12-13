Drake Considered Proposing 42 Times, Designs “Previous Engagements” Tribute Chain 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake has considered popping the question a whopping 42 times and has memorialized each ex in diamond form as part of a new chain.

Although Drake is a Certified Lover Boy, previously linked to some of the most successful and attractive women in the world, he never seems to settle down with any of them.

The Toronto megastar’s musical catalog is full of tales of the former loves of his life. So famous is he for rapping about his exes that Saturday Night Live recently made him the subject of a skit. On “United Tingz of Aubrey,” the rapper’s exes formed a union to bring a class action suit seeking damages for anyone Drake dated before referencing in his lyrics.

His rumored list of past loves is extensive and includes Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Tyra Banks, Tika Sumpter, and many more famous singers, actresses, and models. SZA recently confirmed she dated Drake back in the late 2000s and still thinks “highly” of him.

Drake shares his five-year-old son Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux, but the pair were never in a committed relationship.

However, a new piece of jewelry designed by the “Rich Flex” rapper reveals that he has considered getting down on one knee more than most. In fact, Drake has thought about popping the question a whopping 42 times!

Not only does Drake remember each occasion, but he also went as far as commemorating each ex in stone. Diamonds to be precise, reportedly 351.38 carats worth.

According to luxury jewelers Alex Moss, Drake commissioned a bespoke chain comprising 42 “engagement rings” mounted in 18k white gold.

On Monday evening (Dec.12), the brand shared a video of the “monumental art piece,” calling it a true wonder of the jewelry world.

As per the caption, the piece is titled: “’Previous Engagements’” for all the times he thought about it but never did it.” Check out the video below.