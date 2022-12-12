SZA Reflects On Past Relationship With Drake, Likens Him To ‘Mean Girls’ Character  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

SZA said Drake gave her a heads-up before revealing their former relationship in his guest verse on 21 Savage‘s “Mr. Right Now.”

SZA opened up about the state of her relationship with Drake after the rapper was the subject of a Saturday Night Live skit mocking him for his habit of rapping about his exes.

The songstress served as the musical guest on the Dec. 3 edition of the comedy show, performing “Shirt,” and “Blind,” from her new album S.O.S. However, she was surprised to see host Keke Palmer and many female SNL cast members ridiculing her ex in the sketch “United Tingz of Aubrey.”

The women played Drake’s former lovers who united to issue a class action lawsuit after featuring in his lyrics. They offered compensation to any woman who, after dating Drake, had him “then referenced [her], the relationship, or the potential thereof in a song.”

SZA shared her thoughts on the sketch during an interview with Big Tigger for Audacy’s Check In series.

“In a strange way, I was like, ‘Did they know?’” she said of her former relationship with Drake. “But they didn’t ask me to be in it. Nobody said anything. When I saw it, I was like, this is insane.”

She also likened Drizzy to a character from the movie Mean Girls stating he has “a Regina George quality to him.”

“It’s just kind of like, ‘Have you or anyone you know been personally victimized?’ He’s like a cool kid, you know. When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining. It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment,” SZA added. “The honesty, I respect that. But I definitely laughed real hard…I cackled.”

Elsewhere during the interview, SZA confirmed she and Drake dated in the late 2000s and have always gotten along. She also claimed she had prior warning when the Toronto native revealed their past relationship in his guest verse on 21 Savage‘s “Mr. Right Now.”

“We’re cool. And we’ve always been cool,” SZA continued. “It’s never been weird. It didn’t come completely out of the blue and he let me know. I didn’t know it was a song with 21 [Savage] or anything like that. But anytime he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive. He’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that. I think highly of him…He’s King Drake.” Listen to the interview below.