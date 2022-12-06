SZA Shares ‘S.O.S’ Album Tracklist & Release Date After Debuting New Song On ‘SNL’  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After a five-year wait, SZA is giving fans a whopping 23 songs on her upcoming sophomore album, S.O.S., due later this week.

SZA is one step closer to dropping her highly-anticipated upcoming album, S.O.S.

Her sophomore LP, the follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl, will arrive at midnight on Friday (Dec. 9), after a five-year wait. The TDE singer teased the album earlier this week, sharing the apparent cover art on Instagram.

On Monday, SZA continued her rollout by dropping the S.O.S. tracklist, revealing the project had a whopping 23 tracks. Among the guest appearances is her “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott who joins the singer on “Open Arms.” The late Ol’ Dirty Bastard is featured on the closer, ending the project with “Forgiveless.” Other features include Don Toliver and Phoebe Bridgers.

SZA also shared a series of singles in the lead-up to the album’s release, including hit songs “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” and “Shirt,” which she performed on the Dec. 3 edition of Saturday Night Live. She also debuted her new single, “Blind,” during the show after she first teased at the end of the “Shirt” visuals.

A banner in the background announced S.O.S. arrives on Dec. 9. Check out a clip below.

Earlier this year, SZA opened up about the project, revealing that she found S.O.S difficult to describe.

“I have no idea what it sounds like to anybody else,” she told Complex in October. “I really don’t know.”

“It’s weird that I can’t put my finger on it,’ she explained before adding, “It’s a little bit of everything. It’s a little aggressive. Some parts are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads. I don’t know. It’s all over the place. It’s just where my heart is.”

SZA’s S.O.S. arrives Friday.