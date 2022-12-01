SZA Reveals Cover Art For ‘S.O.S.’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

TDE President Punch seems to confirm the project is on the way.

It has been five years since SZA released her debut studio LP Ctrl. The Top Dawg Entertainment vocalist is looking to drop another body of work by the end of the year.

In order to excite her fans about the upcoming project, SZA shared what appeared to be the official cover art for her S.O.S. album. She posted the image on Instagram without a caption.

However, TDE president Terrence “Punch” Henderson Jr. did leave a comment on SZA’s Instagram page. The music executive/recording artist wrote, “What is this? Some sort of album?”

SZA pinned Punch’s comment to the top of the cover art Instagram post. The 33-year-old New Jersey native responded to her label boss by replying, “[You’re] a menace.”

Punch and SZA have had a turbulent public relationship. In 2016, SZA tweeted about possibly quitting the music business. That message also included her telling Punch to release her Ctrl album if he “ever feels like it.”

Then, in 2021, SZA ask her followers not to harass Punch. The Grammy winner called Punch her “stage dad” and expressed not holding any ill feelings towards the A Room Full of Mirrors collective member.

This year saw SZA accuse Punch and RCA Records of delaying the release of her latest album. Punch addressed the situation during an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast.

“You have to know how something was said. If it was lighthearted, if it was serious, like what it was. If she’s responding to somebody and saying, ‘You gotta ask Punch.’ You can take that a gang of different ways based on your disposition,” stated Punch.

S.O.S. will be SZA’s first full-length album since 2017’s Ctrl. Over that five-year period, she released singles such as “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla Sign, “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” and “Shirt.”

All four of those songs broke into the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 40. Additionally, SZA collaborated with other music acts including Doja Cat, Summer Walker, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, DJ Khaled, and Future.