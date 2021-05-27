SZA Asks Fans To Be “Nice” To TDE’s Punch Amidst Issues With Her Label

SZA says Punch is like her dad and has nothing to do with her frustrations over her recording home.

R&B star SZA has urged fans to “be nice” to her manager after venting about hating her label online.

The “All the Stars: hitmaker has previously suggested her representative and Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson had been holding up plans to release new music.

Earlier this week. she made it clear she wasn’t happy after learning her single “Good Days” had dropped out of America’s Billboard Hot 100 chart after 20 consecutive weeks.

Responding to a fan’s Instagram post about the performance of the track, which had peaked at #9, she wrote, “I really hate my label. So much.”

SZA, who is signed to both TDE and RCA, didn’t expand on her frustrations but she took to Twitter to try and calm fans down, insisting Punch isn’t the one to blame.

Punch is my manager (not a machine or a label) lol also been like my stage dad the last 10 yrs. be nice to him pls 🥺. he really fights for me. Not angry w him . Or anybody really . Jus my own choices . — SZA (@sza) May 26, 2021

She continued, “Not angry w (with) him. Or anybody really. Jus my own choices.”

SZA hasn’t released a new studio project since her critically-acclaimed 2017 debut album CTRL.