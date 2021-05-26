SZA Blasts Her Label After “Good Days” Drops Off The Hot 100 Chart

The ‘Ctrl’ album creator still has a Top 10 record at the moment.

“Good Days” became SZA’s highest-charting solo single on the Hot 100 when it peaked at #9 in February. After spending 20 weeks on the chart, the track is no longer among the Top 100 songs in the country.

A fan page reported that “Good Days” has gone recurrent, meaning it was removed from the Hot 100 after charting for 20 weeks and falling below #50. The vocalist did not appear to be happy about the situation.

SZA left a critical comment under the @__.sza.___ account’s Instagram post. The 31-year-old New Jersey native wrote, “I really hate my label. So much.”

It is not clear if SZA’s supposed “hate” was directed at Top Dawg Entertainment or RCA Records. However, she has publicly expressed frustration with TDE in the past.

In 2016, SZA stated she was quitting Top Dawg because her debut LP was not out yet. The singer-songwriter specifically named TDE co-president Terrence “Punch” Henderson in her tweet.

The critically-acclaimed Ctrl was eventually released in 2017 via TDE/RCA. Ctrl went on to earn 2x-Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

While SZA put some of the blame on TDE for the delay of Ctrl, in a 2017 interview with The Guardian she admitted someone in a position of power apparently forced her to drop the project.

“They just took my hard drive from me. That was all. I just kept f###### everything up. I just kept moving s### around. I was choosing from 150, 200 songs, so I’m just like, who knows what’s good any more?” said SZA at the time.

When asked if the final version of Ctrl was the one she would have put out, SZA responded, “No, absolutely not. Any longer and I probably wouldn’t… I’m also driving myself f###### crazy, so I don’t know. Give me another month and it would have been something completely different.”

“Good Days” may have fallen off the most recent Hot 100 chart, but SZA still holds a position in the Top 10 of the Billboard rankings. Her “Kiss Me More” duet with fellow RCA signee Doja Cat currently sits at #10.