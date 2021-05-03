Doja Cat Talks Working With SZA On “Kiss Me More” Single

Last month, Doja Cat scored another Top 10 hit with her latest offering “Kiss Me More.” The SZA-assisted song has peaked at #7 on the Hot 100 chart so far. Doja Cat’s “Say So” with Nicki Minaj climbed to #1 on the Billboard weekly tally in 2020.

“Kiss Me More” marks the first time the Doja Cat and SZA collaborated on a track together. Doja was asked about working with the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress during an interview with Capital XTRA Breakfast with Yinka and Shayna Marie.

“I feel like me and SZA are similar in the way that we both grew up with spiritual backgrounds, but she was perfect for this song,” said Doja Cat. “I feel like I say this every time. She was in my heart when I wrote this, and I needed her to be on the hook, and I needed her to put a verse because she brings a depth to everything that she does.”

The Los Angeles-based performer continued, “I went in writing the song, thinking it was just going to be about kissing and have silly metaphors for kissing, and things like that, but she took it to a level of ‘I need love. I need to be loved better. I need more love than what you’re giving to me.’ So that kind of vibe I feel like is important.”

“Kiss Me More” featuring SZA is expected to be the lead single from Doja Cat’s upcoming third studio album titled Planet Her. Previously, Doja dropped the studio LPs Amala in 2018 and Hot Pink in 2019. The latter project peaked at #9 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Meanwhile, SZA’s followers are waiting for the follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl. A recent tweet by Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith caused some fans to speculate that SZA is returning with a new body of work on May 7. However, there was also suspicion that Tiffith’s cryptic announcement was about Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, or Isaiah Rashad.

If the forthcoming TDE release is connected to SZA, it would arrive after the St. Louis-born singer/songwriter let loose the singles “Good Days” and “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla Sign in 2020. “Good Days” rose to #9 on the Hot 100 chart, becoming SZA’s third Top Tenner following “All The Stars” with Kendrick Lamar (#7) and “What Lovers Do” with Maroon 5 (#9).