Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ & SZA’s ‘Ctrl’ Reach Major Milestones On The Album Chart

(AllHipHop News)
The minds behind Top Dawg Entertainment built the brand into one of the most prolific record labels of the 21st century. Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith’s company is responsible for producing several classic albums since its founding in 2004.
With a roster that includes acts like Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, and SZA, TDE is stacked with musical talent that has dominated radio and streaming services. Even 4-years-old projects continued to leave their mark on Billboard.
This week, Damn by Kendrick Lamar charted at #85 on the Billboard 200. The Pulitzer Prize-winning project from 2017 has remained on that tally for four full years (208 weeks). Damn originally debuted at #1 with 603,000 first-week units.
Lamar is no stranger to long runs on the charts. 2012’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City climbed one spot to #57 on the most recent Billboard 200. K. Dot’s magnum opus has spent a record-breaking 441 weeks on the list of the most popular albums in America.
SZA’s Ctrl also reached a major Billboard 200 milestone. Her 2017 debut studio LP currently sits at #54 which marks its 200th entry on the weekly album rankings. Ctrl peaked at #3 upon its release by amassing 60,000 first-week units.
Damn went on to be certified 3x-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Ctrl presently holds a 2x-Platinum certification. Both Damn and Ctrl were critically acclaimed. Many music publication’s end-of-the-year lists for 2017 had either album placed at #1.
Lamar picked up five Grammy Awards for his Damn era, including Best Rap Album as well as Best Rap Song and Best Music Video for “Humble.” SZA scored five Grammy nominations for Ctrl, but she was controversially shut out by the Recording Academy at the same 2018 ceremony.
Throughout their respective careers, Kendrick Lamar and SZA collaborated on songs together. 2018’s Black Panther: The Album hosted their Top 10 hit “All the Stars.” That single would earn the two Top Dawg Entertainment representatives a Best Original Song nomination at the 91st Academy Awards.