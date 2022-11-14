‘SNL’ Taps SZA As Musical Guest For Keke Palmer-Hosted Episode

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“I Hate U” hitmaker #SZA will return to the NBC program.

R&B singer/songwriter SZA will perform live on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live. NBC’s long-running SNL series will return next month.

The late-night sketch comedy show recruited SZA to be the musical guest for the December 3 installment of the program. She also performed on the show in 2017. Actress Keke Palmer will serve as SNL‘s guest host on the same night as SZA’s upcoming appearance.

SZA recently released her “Shirt” single. That Darkchild-produced song came after tracks like “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla Sign, “Good Days,” and “I Hate U” dropped over the last two years.

Keke Palmer’s SNL hosting gig will come after her starring role in Jordan Peele’s Nope. The cast of that sci-fi horror film also featured Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea.

Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle hosted the most recent Saturday Night Live. That November 12 episode also included two performances by Hip Hop group Black Star (Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli).

Season 48 of SNL previously presented musicians Kendrick Lamar, Willow, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Steve Lacy. Both Megan Thee Stallion and Jack Harlow pulled double duty as musical guests and hosts.

Lizzo also got the chance to host SNL as well as perform at 30 Rockefeller Plaza’s Studio 8H. The Special album creator ran through “About Damn Time” and “Special” back in April. Gunna and Post Malone had SNL performances in 2022 too.