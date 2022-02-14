Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Trailer Debuts During Super Bowl LVI Broadcast

Last week, a first-look teaser for the upcoming summer movie Nope made its way to the internet. An official full trailer for Jordan Peele’s latest film played as a commercial for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI.

Jordan Peele initially introduced Nope with a 2-minute video on social media. Universal Pictures likely played a pretty penny to also have the trailer run during the Rams-Bengals game with an estimated 100 million people watching.

The Nope SBLVI spot was uploaded to YouTube on Sunday as well. In addition, the motion picture’s official trailer is currently trending at #4 on the video-sharing platform with over 6 million views, 152,000 likes, and 12,000 comments.

Nope is described as an “expansive horror epic.” The cast includes Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), Keke Palmer (Hustlers), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Michael Wincott (Westworld), and Brandon Perea (Doom Patrol).

Jordan Peele wrote and directed Nope. The Oscar-winning filmmaker previously worked with Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out. That horror classic was followed by Peele’s Us starring Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker. Nope will hit theaters on July 22.