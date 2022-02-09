Watch The Teaser For Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Starring Daniel Kaluuya & Keke Palmer

“A New Terror From The Mind Of Academy Award Winner Jordan Peele.”

Horror mastermind Jordan Peele will present his latest highly-anticipated motion picture this summer. Moviegoers can look for Nope to arrive in theaters on July 22, 2022.

This week, Universal Pictures provided a teaser video for Nope. The brief clip features cast members Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun.

Jordan Peele wrote, directed, and produced the forthcoming movie. Previously, Peele worked with Kaluuya for 2017’s Get Out which earned the actor his first Oscar nomination.

Daniel Kaluuya is coming off the success of Judas and the Black Messiah. His role in that biopic earned the London native an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Entertainment industry veteran Keke Palmer has starred in dozens of films and television series including Akeelah and the Bee and Hustlers. In 2013, Palmer played “Malia Obama’s anger translator” on an episode of Comedy Central’s Key & Peele.

South Korean-born Steven Yeun is best known for portraying Glenn Rhee on AMC’s The Walking Dead. Yeun earned widespread praise for his turns in 2018’s Burning and 2020’s Minari. The latter role garnered him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Jordan Peele has been nominated for four Academy Awards during his career. He picked up a Best Original Screenplay win for Get Out. Peele and Keegan-Michael Key’s Key & Peele won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2016. Key & Peele is also a Peabody Award winner.