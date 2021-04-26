Daniel Kaluuya Shocks His Mother With Sex Joke During Oscar Speech

The 93rd Oscar ceremony was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event finally took place last night (April 25) in Los Angeles. Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honored some of the best films, filmmakers, actors, actresses, and other film industry artisans.

Nomadland was the top medalist of the night by winning Best Picture, Best Director (Chloé Zhao), and Best Actress (Frances McDormand). Judas and the Black Messiah was one of the seven motion pictures to win multiple Oscars on the night.

Director Shaka King’s biographical drama about FBI informant William O’Neal’s betrayal of Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, earned two trophies. H.E.R.’s “Fight For You” was named Best Original Song, and Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for his turn as Hampton.

Kaluuya gave his acceptance speech as his mother and sister watched on from a socially distanced audience in London. At one point, the 32-year-old British national made an off-the-cuff comment that did not seem to go over well with his mom.

After acknowledging King, his co-star Lakeith Stanfield, The Lucas Brothers, the cast and crew, the Hampton family, and the slain revolutionary he portrayed in Judas, Kaluuya said, “We have to celebrate life. We’re breathing, we’re walking. It’s incredible. My mom met my dad, they had sex. It’s amazing. I’m here. I’m so happy to be alive.”

At that moment in the speech, the camera cut to Kaluuya’s loved ones seated inside the British Film Institute. His mother appeared to be visibly shocked, and his sister instantly put her face into her hands as the crowd laughed at the joke about his parent’s sex life.

Kaluuya was asked about the on-stage quip several times during a backstage interview. The star of other movies like Get Out, Black Panther, and Queen & Slim tried to play down the light-hearted remark and insisted his mother will not be too upset about the viral moment.

He replied, “Is that [speech] going to live on. I think that’s pretty obvious that all our parents had sex. [laughs]… My mom’s probably going to text me some stuff… I’m going to avoid my phone for a bit. I think my mom’s not going to be very happy. But she’s going to be cool. She’s got a sense of humor. We give it to each other.”