Jack Harlow Gets Called Macklemore In ‘SNL’ Promo Video

Chart-topping rapper #JackHarlow is set to host and perform on #SNL.

“First Class” hitmaker Jack Harlow will serve as host and musical guest for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. To help promote the sketch comedy television show, Harlow appeared in an SNL promotional video.

Longtime Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson and featured player Marcello Hernandez also showed up in the clip. The SNL promo features the two comedians trying to figure out Jack Harlow’s supposed Halloween costume.

At one point, Marcello Hernandez guesses that Jack Harlow is dressed up as fellow Caucasian rapper Macklemore. Some critics of Jack Harlow have unflatteringly referred to him as the Macklemore of the 2020s.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis caught heat from many rap fans for their more Pop-friendly songs like the Diamond-certified “Thrift Shop” single. The duo became the poster children of the Grammy’s perceived lack of respect for Hip Hop when The Heist won Best Rap Album over Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City in 2014.

See u on Saturday Night pic.twitter.com/3p91MDvvIl — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) October 26, 2022

Jack Harlow Made It Into The Hot 100’s Top 5 Three Times In Three Years

Like Macklemore, Jack Harlow also found commercial success as a recording artist. The Louisville, Kentucky-raised rapper has scored two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart over the past two years. “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X made it to the top spot in 2021.

Earlier this year, Harlow’s “First Class” spent three weeks at #1 on the Hot 100. The Generation Now representative’s “Whats Poppin” reached the Top 5 region in 2020, peaking at #2 in the weekly rankings. 2020’s “Tyler Herro” also became a Top 40 record.

The star of the upcoming White Men Can’t Jump remake has two studio LPs in his discography. Thats What They All Say landed on DSPs in December 2020 and eventually earned Platinum certification. In May, Harlow let loose Come Home the Kids Miss You. That album opened with 113,000 first-week units.

Harlow Joins Megan Thee Stallion As The Latest Celeb To Take On Dual Roles For SNL

Jack Harlow is not going into his hosting gig for Saturday Night Live as an inexperienced master of ceremonies. The 24-year-old entertainer co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September. He got to interact with NBA legend Dwyane Wade on the program.

Plus, Harlow performed live at several award shows throughout 2022. In June, the Atlantic recording artists shared the stage with Hip Hop superstar Lil Wayne and R&B veteran Brandy at the BET Awards. This year’s MTV Video Music Awards showcased Harlow bringing out Pop singer Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas.

Season 48 of Saturday Night Live also included Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion taking on both host and musical guest roles. Megan had to hold back tears during her performance of “Anxiety” off the Traumazine album.