Jack Harlow Brings Out  Fergie For “First Class” VMA Performance

For the second time this year, the Louisville native shares the stage with a music industry veteran.

Kentucky-bred rapper Jack Harlow scored his second #1 single with “First Class.” The Come Home the Kids Miss You track debuted atop the Hot 100 chart in April.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” interpolates the chorus of another Hot 100 chart leader. Fergie’s “Glamorous” featuring Ludacris topped the Hot 100 rankings in 2007.

MTV tapped Jack Harlow to perform at this year’s Video Music Awards on Sunday night. The 24-year-old Generation Now recording artist shocked the audience by bringing out Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas.

Harlow’s performance opened with him walking through an airplane set. Other celebrities – such as Saucy Santana, Chlöe Bailey, and Lil Nas X – made cameos in that scene. Then Fergie showed up on stage.

This is not the first time Jack Harlow teamed up with a special guest for a live televised performance. The 2022 BET Awards included Harlow sharing the stage with R&B legend Brandy for another rendition of “First Class.”

Additionally, Jack Harlow served as one of the co-hosts for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Hip Hop stars LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj joined Harlow as masters of ceremonies for the event held in Newark, New Jersey.

Jack Harlow left the Prudential Center with four trophies, the most for any act. His single “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X won Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects. “First Class” also grabbed the Song Of The Summer honor.

Come Home the Kids Miss You dropped on May 6. Harlow’s latest body of work debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 113,000 first-week units. “First Class” also spent 21 straight days at No. 1 on Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 chart.