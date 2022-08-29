Twitter Responds To Jack Harlow Winning “Song Of The Summer” Over Beyoncé, Drake & Future, Doja Cat & More 

Jack Harlow was one of the stars of the MTV VMAs, hosting the show alongside Video Vanguard Award recipient Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J while performing and collecting awards.
The Kentucky native opened with his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “First Class,” emerging on set from behind a curtain on a flight crammed with A-list passengers. He then sauntered along the mock plane’s aisle, crooning to his celebrity cargo, including Lil Nas X, Chlöe, Saucy Santana, and Avril Lavigne.
Jack Harlow deplaned directly on the VMA’s stage, ripping off his pilot’s uniform to reveal a sequined black shirt while the paparazzi took his picture. He then surprised the crowd, bringing out Fergie to perform before later thanking her for granting him clearance for her hit, “Glamorous.”
Jack Harlow Performs Song Of The Summer – ‘First Class’
“Thank you to Fergie for coming out with me tonight and clearing this song,” Jack Harlow said during his “Song of the Summer” acceptance speech. “The beauty of this song is that people don’t realize it’s so hip-hop because of the sampling. To bring Fergie into the mix in this way means the world to me. It’s truly full circle. ‘Glamorous’ was one of the most important songs of my childhood.”
“First Class” beat off stiff competition to win the award, shocking fans on Twitter. Jack Harlow was up against Beyoncé – “Break My Soul,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito,” Charlie Puth – “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS),” Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis),” Future ft. Drake, Tems – “Wait For U,” and Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking.”
However, many Twitter users criticized the decision, suggesting the VMA was destined for one of the performers on the night. Many fans believed “First Class,” was not enough of a hit to win over some of the other competitors. Take a look at what some fans are saying online.