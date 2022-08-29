Twitter Responds To Jack Harlow Winning “Song Of The Summer” Over Beyoncé, Drake & Future, Doja Cat & More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jack Harlow brought Fergie onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs to perform “First Class,” before winning “Song of the Summer.”

Jack Harlow was one of the stars of the MTV VMAs, hosting the show alongside Video Vanguard Award recipient Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J while performing and collecting awards.

The Kentucky native opened with his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “First Class,” emerging on set from behind a curtain on a flight crammed with A-list passengers. He then sauntered along the mock plane’s aisle, crooning to his celebrity cargo, including Lil Nas X, Chlöe, Saucy Santana, and Avril Lavigne.

Jack Harlow deplaned directly on the VMA’s stage, ripping off his pilot’s uniform to reveal a sequined black shirt while the paparazzi took his picture. He then surprised the crowd, bringing out Fergie to perform before later thanking her for granting him clearance for her hit, “Glamorous.”

Jack Harlow Performs Song Of The Summer – ‘First Class’

“Thank you to Fergie for coming out with me tonight and clearing this song,” Jack Harlow said during his “Song of the Summer” acceptance speech. “The beauty of this song is that people don’t realize it’s so hip-hop because of the sampling. To bring Fergie into the mix in this way means the world to me. It’s truly full circle. ‘Glamorous’ was one of the most important songs of my childhood.”

“First Class” beat off stiff competition to win the award, shocking fans on Twitter. Jack Harlow was up against Beyoncé – “Break My Soul,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito,” Charlie Puth – “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS),” Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis),” Future ft. Drake, Tems – “Wait For U,” and Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking.”

However, many Twitter users criticized the decision, suggesting the VMA was destined for one of the performers on the night. Many fans believed “First Class,” was not enough of a hit to win over some of the other competitors. Take a look at what some fans are saying online.

I know Jack Harlow didn't just win Song of the Summer over all those amazing songs and artists… pic.twitter.com/GZ1V6yYxef — Shai ft. Doja Cat (@DojasLeftTitty) August 29, 2022

jack harlow winning song of the summer when beyoncé, jungkook, nicki, drake and bad bunny were nominated just proves that vmas are an attendance award bc u want us to believe his fans pulled more votes than armys barbz and bey hive — jungkook.97 (@hrIykoo) August 29, 2022

loll they gave jack harlow song of the summer 😭 as expected from this rigged attendance award show. it’s the least relevant and prestigious usa award show for a reason — z (@jeonfame) August 29, 2022

jack harlow won song of the summer.. not a single soul voted for that man.. this is so unserious pic.twitter.com/VBenbLYxiv — 💒 (@CHERCATXO) August 29, 2022

Jack Harlow beating out both army and barbz for song of the summer ain’t adding up.. — robyn⁷ (@jooniestokyo) August 29, 2022

and f### the vmas for giving song of the summer to jack harlow when its supposed to be fan voted and i can say this freely cause who’s gonna come for me?? jack harlow fans??? — 🗡 (@2jihope) August 29, 2022