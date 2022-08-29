Hip-Hop Stars Come Out As MTV Prepare To Honor Nicki Minaj With VMA Video Vanguard Award 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj will receive the VMA Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Awards, where she will also perform live for the first time since 2018.

The NYC spitter will perform live at New Jersey’s Prudential Center in Newark for the first time since 2018. She picks up the Vanguard Award for “outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture.”

The diamond-selling rapper already had a lot to celebrate this week. Her new single “Super Freaky Girl” became the first solo female rap track to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1998. The feat also marked her first-ever solo No. 1 after previous collaborations with Doja Cat and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Meanwhile, as the show got underway, the stars began to arrive on the VMA red carpet. Lizzo was an early arrival and brought the house down, performing “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved.”

Lizzo performs “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved” at the 2022 #VMAs. https://t.co/qhmh6J3HRG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2022

Jack Harlow brought out Fergie to perform First Class before picking up an award with Lil Nas for Best Collaboration for their song “Industry Baby.” Check out the clips below.

Snoop Dogg and Eminem will also team up for an iconic performance of “From The D 2 to the LBC.” “Me and snoop are ready for tonight,” Em declared earlier on Sunday.

On Saturday night (Aug. 27) Nicki Minaj teased a surprise for her fans ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards. Hours later she dropped off some new music, “Likkle Miss,” a collaboration with Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng with Nicki showing her versatility, floating on the remix of the dancehall track.

The “Do We Have A Problem,” hitmaker also gave the Barbz another offering earlier this week, sharing her first greatest hits album, Queen Radio: Volume 1. Stream it below.