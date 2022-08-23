Nicki Minaj Celebrates No. 1 Song With Lavish Gifts 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” became the first solo female rap track to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1998.

Nicki Minaj received gifts after her song “Super Freaky Girl” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The diamond-selling rapper showed off her presents in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday (August 23). Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty gave her roses and arranged balloons to spell out “Super Freaky Girl.”

Nicki Minaj thanked her label Republic Records for sending an assortment of pink flowers. She also acknowledged her son, who was seen playing around with balloons in the Instagram clip.

“Zoo was trying to surprise me with this for hours but I kept on having to do just one last thing b4 leaving out,” Nicki Minaj wrote. “By the time I came out it was dark outside but it actually looked so beautiful in the dark. Gangst, B’z, Skarr thx for helping him. The [roses] were perfection too. My Republic family with these gorgeous flowers. Thank you. And then there’s the star of the show. mama loves you papa bear. You make every single moment worth it.”

Nicki Minaj became the first woman to have a solo rap track debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 since 1998. “Super Freaky Girl” also marked her first time reaching the top of the chart without an accompanying artist. Her previous No. 1 hits were collaborations with Doja Cat and Tekashi 6ix9ine.