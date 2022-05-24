Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Remains At No. 1 On The Hot 100 For A Third Week

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Atlantic recording artist Jack Harlow still has the #1 song in America. The Kentucky native’s “First Class” held onto the top spot of the Hot 100 for a third non-consecutive week.

According to Billboard, “First Class” pulled in 25.2 million streams over the last week. The 19% dip in streaming numbers caused the track to fall from #2 to #6 on the Streaming Songs chart.

However, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” remains atop Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs rankings. The Come Home the Kids Miss You single has spent five weeks at the pinnacle of those charts, respectively.

Elsewhere on the most recent Hot 100, Kendrick Lamar debuted four songs from his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers studio LP in the Top 10. The West Coaster’s “N95” opened at #3.

Lamar’s “Die Hard” with Blxst and Amanda Reifer launched at #5. “Silent Hill” with Kodak Black (#7) and “United in Grief” (#8) also bowed in the Hot 100’s Top 10 this week.

Future’s former Hot 100 Number One “Wait for U” featuring Drake and Tems slipped one position to #4. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” held steady at #9. Latto’s “Big Energy” dropped two spots to #10.