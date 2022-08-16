Jack Harlow, Lizzo & More To Perform At 2022 MTV VMAs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The two Atlantic recording artists are returning to the show.

Both Jack Harlow and Lizzo reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2022. Both acts will also hit the stage at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards inside New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

Jack Harlow returns to the VMAs for his first solo performance at the show. The Kentucky-bred rapper scored his second No. 1 on the Hot 100 when “First Class” topped the weekly rankings in April.

“First Class” lives on Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You album. The 10-time VMA nominee goes into the 2022 ceremony with seven nominations which puts him in a tie for most of the year.

Lizzo debuted at the 2019 Video Music Awards. For those VMAs, the singer/songwriter performed a mashup of her hit singles “Good As Hell” and “Truth Hurts.”

Special, Lizzo’s fourth studio LP, dropped on July 15. The 12-track project hosts the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping song “About Damn Time.” Special became Lizzo’s highest-charting album of her career.

MTV also announced K-Pop group BLACKPINK and Rock band Måneskin as performers for the VMAs. Plus, Hip Hop star Nicki Minaj will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X lead the 2022 VMA nominations with seven each. LNX and Harlow’s “Industry Baby” is up for Video Of The Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Sunday, August 28 at 8 pm ET/PT. Other scheduled performers include Anitta, J Balvin, Khalid, Marshmello, Panic! at the Disco, and Kane Brown.