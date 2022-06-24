Songs By Future, Jack Harlow & More Make Apple Music’s Top Tracks Of 2022 So Far

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The streaming giant presents some of the highest-ranking songs from the first half of the year.

Apple Music has launched the streamer’s “2022 So Far: Top Tracks and Trends” playlist. Several notable Hip Hop and R&B artists made it into the mid-year collection.

“Wait for U” by Future featuring Drake and Tems became the Atlanta-based rapper’s biggest hit of his career on the Global Daily Top 100 chart. Future’s I Never Liked You also broke the record for the biggest first-day worldwide streams for an album released in 2022.

Additionally, Apple Music listed Jack Harlow’s “First Class” as one of the top tracks on the platform in the first half of the year. The Kentucky-bred rhymer’s single spent 21 days straight at Number One on the Global Daily Top 100 chart.

Puerto Rican rapper/singer Bad Bunny had a successful year on Apple Music as well. Bunny’s “Moscow Mule” off the Un Verano Sin Ti album broke the Apple Music record for highest first-day streams for a Latin song. “T### Me Pregunto” is a Top 5 song too.

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Latto’s “Big Energy (Remix),” Lizzo’s “Grrrls,” Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” Gunna’s “pushin P,” Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin,” and Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” also made it onto Apple Music’s “2022 So Far: Top Tracks and Trends” playlist.

A description for “2022 So Far: Top Tracks and Trends” reads:

Whether it’s the massive return of sampling in hip-hop, Gen Z’s turn toward deeply introspective songwriting, Africa’s influence on global pop, or the return of drum ’n’ bass, a lot has already happened in the first half of 2022. Catch your breath and survey how the landscape has shifted with this playlist of the year’s highest-ranking tracks so far—along with a bunch that need to get on your radar ASAP—and see what might end up in our year-end charts. Apple Music