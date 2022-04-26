Bad Bunny To Play Marvel’s El Muerto In Upcoming Sony Movie

The “I Like It” hitmaker will be the first Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie.

Benito “Bad Bunny” Ocasio will take on a big movie role for Sony Pictures. The Puerto Rican rapper/singer is set to star as Marvel Comics character El Muerto in a forthcoming motion picture.

According to Marvel.com, El Muerto (aka Juan Carlos) is a super-powered Mexican wrestler. The powers and the mask of El Muerto have been passed down through generations.

In the comics, El Muerto wrestled Spider-Man in a match organized by the Daily Bugle‘s J. Jonah Jameson. El Muerto nearly unmasked the web-slinger before the two superheroes later fought off Juan Carlos’s oppressor El Dorado.

El Muerto vs Spider-Man

Bad Bunny Shined At WWE’s WrestleMania 37

Bad Bunny’s upcoming turn as El Muerto follows the El Último Tour del Mundo album creator’s run in the WWE. The musician stepped into the squared circle several times for the world’s leading wrestling promotion.

The Latin Trap star impressed a lot of WWE fans when he nearly stole the show at WrestleMania 37. Bunny teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at the 2021 event. He also won the WWE’s 24/7 Championship on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

Sony Also Hired The Part-Time Pro Wrestler For Another Movie

Bad Bunny will make his major movie studio debut in Sony’s Bullet Train action comedy which is due out in theaters on July 29. The film’s cast also includes Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Sandra Bullock, and others.

El Muerto is scheduled for release on January 12, 2024. Bad Bunny is said to be the first Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie. Sony Pictures previously distributed movies from the Spider-Man Universe of characters such as 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage and 2022’s Morbius.

Bad Bunny’s jump to the silver screen comes after he became a global superstar as a recording artist. He scored his first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper in the United States as a guest on Cardi B’s “I Like It” along with J Balvin. In addition, El Ultimo Tour del Mundo spent one week at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart in 2020.