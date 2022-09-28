Jack Harlow To Co-Host ‘The Tonight Show’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The chart-topping rapper will get to interview Dwyane Wade.

Kentucky-raised performer Jack Harlow will be in New York the first week in October for his “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour.” While in the city, Harlow plans to try his hands at another high-profile entertainment gig.

Jack Harlow will serve as co-host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The October 6 episode of the late-night talk show will air one day before the rap star hits Brooklyn’s Barclay Center for a tour stop.

Part of his duties as co-host will include Harlow interviewing NBA legend Dwyane Wade. Additionally, the “First Class” hitmaker will likely help introduce a musical performance by Migos members Quavo and Takeoff.

The upcoming appearance will be the fourth time Jack Harlow showed up on The Tonight Show. He previously popped up as a guest and musical performer. In May, Harlow also played the Virtual Reality Pictionary game on the program.

Other Hip Hop stars have temporarily sat behind The Tonight Show desk as well. Back in August, Megan Thee Stallion took on the co-hosting duties. Her “WAP” collaborator Cardi B also served as a special guest host in 2018.

Jack Harlow will head into The Tonight Show after breaking out as a mainstream act over the last year. He scored his first solo #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “First Class” in April. His “Industry Baby” collaboration with Lil Nas X earned Harlow multiple industry award nominations this year.