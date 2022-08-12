Megan Thee Stallion Co-Hosts ‘The Tonight Show’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Watch the Hot Girl Coach help Fallon with his monologue.

The new album, Traumazine, by Megan Thee Stallion landed on DSPs today (August 12). As part of the promotion for the project, Meg appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

For yesterday’s The Tonight Show episode, Meg actually served as a co-host for the program. The Grammy-winning rapper joined Jimmy Fallon in Studio 6B.

Fallon tapped Megan Thee Stallion to help with his monologue. As part of the bit, the self-described Hot Girl Coach briefly commented on Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Simon Cowell, and more.

Additionally, Megan Thee Stallion took part in the “Thank You Notes” and “Mad Lib Hip Hop Karaoke” segments on The Tonight Show. The “Pressurelicious” performer also discussed her new studio LP.

Traumazine arrived on August 12 via 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified. The project’s tracklist features contributions by Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Future, Dua Lipa, and other artists.

Megan Thee Stallion joined a list of special co-hosts for The Tonight Show that includes her “WAP” collaborator Cardi B. The NBC late-night show also recruited comedian Kevin Hart, rock star Dave Grohl, and Pop artist Shawn Mendes for that role in the past.