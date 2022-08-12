Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Traumazine’ After Hinting It’s Final Album On 1501 Entertainment 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion shared her new ‘Traumazine’ album amid another day of online back and forth with label owner Carl Crawford.

Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled her highly anticipated new sophomore album Traumazine.

The 18-track album arrived on Friday (Aug. 12), featuring collaborations with Latto, Rico Nasty, Lil Keke, Big Pokey, and Sauce Walka, among others. Dua Lipa features on the album’s lead single, “Sweetest Pie,” while Future appears on “Pressurelicious,” which dropped last month. Check out the project below.

Traumazine arrives amid another online back and forth between Megan Thee Stallion and her label 1501 Entertainment.

However, one of her tweets suggests this may be her last on the label, despite their ongoing legal dispute.

“Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label,” she penned on Wednesday night. “All these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful.”

She then added a thank you to her fans alongside a hint that Traumazine could be her last on 1501 Entertainment. “Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the b####### WE ALMOST OUT 👏🏾” Megan wrote, adding, “LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP.”

Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label,all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful. Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the b####### WE ALMOST OUT 👏🏾 LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 11, 2022

Ahead of the album’s release, Megan Thee Stallion explained that she treated the project “like a journal,” and admitted some songs she’s “nervous” for her fans to hear.

Traumazine explores the rapper’s “personal” and “vulnerable” sides. Megan also revealed fans will “be able to better understand why I am the way I am; why I started to be the way I am.”

She explained, “I’ve never been this open and you know, this vulnerable”, adding, “I don’t wanna make nobody cry.”

Megan Thee Stallion – Traumazine