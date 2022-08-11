Megan Thee Stallion Teases Finally Leaving Carl Crawford’s 1501

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hot Girl Meg expresses being stressed over her label situation..

The battle between Megan Thee Stallion and Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment has been playing out for several years.

It appears Megan Thee Stallion is preparing to drop her next full-length project. However, the behind-the-scenes/public drama seems to be holding up the process.

“Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label, all these games, and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful,” tweeted Megan on Wednesday night.

Hot Girl Meg continued, “Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the b#######. WE [ARE] ALMOST OUT. 👏🏾 LET’S STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP.”

One of Megan Thee Stallion’s fans stated the promotional launch for the next album, tentatively titled Traumazine, is the “messiest rollout in history.” The Texas Southern University graduate replied to the social media user.

“It’s definitely all over the place lol just being transparent,” admitted Megan. She also added, “Last thing, lol just wait for ME to announce so at least WE can be excited together. 🤷🏽‍♀️ Love you Hotties good night.”

The conflict between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment includes legal action. Back in 2020, a judge granted Meg a temporary restraining order which allowed the rapper to release her Suga EP.

Megan Thee Stallion’s current discography also contains 2019’s Fever mixtape and 2020’s Good News studio LP. She has dropped the singles “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, “Plan B,” and “Pressurelicious” featuring Future in 2022.

