Megan Thee Stallion Blasts “Bully” Carl Crawford Over Bad Deal With 1501

Megan Thee Stallion noted she’s still suing 1501 Certified Entertainment after Carl Crawford boasted about another lawsuit being dismissed.

Megan Thee Stallion aired out 1501 Certified Entertainment owner Carl Crawford over her deal with his label.

Crawford irritated Hot Girl Meg by sharing an article about her dismissing a lawsuit against 1501 Certified. The former MLB outfielder declared, “Now tell em to run my bread dating all the way back from 2018,” in an Instagram post.

In response, Megan Thee Stallion clarified her legal battle with Crawford. Although one lawsuit was dismissed, she’s still suing 1501 Certified in a separate case.

According to Megan Thee Stallion, 1501 Certified has never paid her. She accused Crawford of being a bully.

“This dude never know wtf is going on with his business,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “The case that Was dismissed against you was from when you wasn’t trying to let me drop music … you and 300 signed off and let me drop music so there is no case no more… we are most definitely STILL IN COURT and YOU STILL GETTING SUED BC YOU OWE ME MONEY!!! I AINT NEVER BEEN PAID FROM 1501 IN MY LIFE ! I make money bc im MEGAN THEE STALLION !”

She continued, “Grown ass men wanna bully me and eat off my name and paint me out as a villain online bc they know these bandwagon ass haters gone eat that s### up ! I dont even be saying s### to you lame ass n##### bc the TRUTH always comes out.”

Megan Thee Stallion calls out Carl Crawford/1501 for misrepresenting the status of their court battle. 🐎



“Wanna paint me out as a villain bc they know these bandwagon ass haters gone eat that up” pic.twitter.com/ErS7civKU2 — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) February 22, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion also vented about Crawford on her Instagram Stories. She claimed he hasn’t done anything for her career in years.

“This mf got my accomplishments in that bio and ain’t contributed to s### SINCE 2018,” she wrote. “NOT STUDIO TIME, NOT A MUSIC VIDEO NOT A WORD OF ENCOURAGEMENT, s### not even a flight !!! But you trying to eat off me AND PICK WITH ME ONLINE.”

Megan Thee Stallion is signed to 1501 Certified and 300 Entertainment. She is managed by Roc Nation.