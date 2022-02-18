Megan Thee Stallion Lands First Movie Role In A24 Musical Comedy

Megan Thee Stallion has joined the cast of a musical comedy produced by A24, the company behind films such as ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Uncut Gems.’

Megan Thee Stallion is heading to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Megan Thee Stallion has been cast in a new A24 movie called F###### Identical Twins. The film is described as a “subversive” twist on The Parent Trap, a 1961 romantic comedy that was remade in 1998.

F###### Identical Twins stars comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp. The two also wrote the musical comedy, which is based on a stage show they did at the Upright Citizens Brigade.

Megan Thee Stallion will be part of a cast that includes Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally and Bowen Yang. Larry Charles, who’s known for his work on hit comedies such as Seinfeld and Borat, is directing the film.

The A24-produced movie will be Megan Thee Stallion’s first film role. Her only other acting credit comes from an appearance on the NBC drama Good Girls.

“HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS,” she wrote on Instagram. “Im so excited i feel so blessed i feel anxious lol i feel a bunch of s###. I really have been quietly putting in this work and i just cant wait for the hotties to see everything.”

No release date has been announced for the film, which is currently in production.