Megan Thee Stallion Talks Reaching Out To Dua Lipa For “Sweetest Pie” Collab

American Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion and British Pop star Dua Lipa joined forces for “Sweetest Pie.” The single will live on Megan’s forthcoming sophomore album. A Dave Meyers-directed music video for the collaboration premiered on YouTube today (March 11).

Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe caught up with Megan Thee Stallion for New Music Daily. The conversation included the 3-time Grammy winner explaining how “Sweetest Pie” came together.

“I be seeing everybody making mashups of me and Dua songs and I’m like, ‘No, this sounds too good. We have to make a song,'” Megan The Stallion told Zane Lowe.

The Texas Southern University graduate continued, “So when I hit her up about it, I was like, ‘Dua, I really want us to do a song, but I got to find that right beat. It has to be perfect.’ So I didn’t just send her any track. I waited till I had the perfect one and I feel like we both came to a mutual agreement that it was greatness. And now we got ‘Sweetest Pie.'”

“Sweetest Pie” Cover Art

Megan Thee Stallion Wants Her Collabs To Be Organic

Megan Thee Stallion has collaborated with other Pop acts such as Ariana Grande for “34+35 (Remix),” Maroon 5 for “Beautiful Mistakes,” and BTS for “Butter (Remix).” The 2020 releases “Savage” with R&B singer Beyoncé and “WAP” with Hip Hop artist Cardi B are Megan’s biggest hits, to date.

In January, Dancehall performer Shenseea released “Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The self-described Hot Girl Coach also worked with Nicki Minaj, Juicy J, Gucci Mane, Moneybagg Yo, DaBaby, Normani, Lil Baby, and other acts in the past.

“I felt like [‘Sweetest Pie’] was right because it felt right for both of us. This year with my collabs, I want it to be very organic to me, very organic to whoever I’m collaborating with,” explained Megan in her Apple Music 1 interview. “And I want us to both really thrive on it and really shine. So when I heard it, I was like, ‘Okay, this is my type of beat, my 808, my drums. But I feel like it’s a good vibe for her.'”

OG Parker, Platinum Library, and Romano produced “Sweetest Pie.” Fans will likely get to hear the Pop-rap tune performed live during Megan Thee Stallion’s select dates on the North American leg of Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia Tour.” The trek kicked off on February 9 in Miami.