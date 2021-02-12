Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Team Up With Ariana Grande For “34+35 (Remix)” Video

(AllHipHop News)
Back in January, Pop music superstar Ariana Grande tapped Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat for the remix to her Positions track “34+35.” All three women also united to film a music video for the track.
The Stefan Kohli-directed visuals present Grande, Megan, and Doja wearing lingerie as they sip on champagne and read magazines by a pool. Set in a luxury hotel, the 4-minute presentation only features the artists.
“34+35” peaked at #2 on the Hot 100 chart last month. Prior to the release of the official video on February 12, the single sat at #4 on the most recent Billboard rankings of the most popular songs in America.
If “34+35 (Remix)” is able to climb to #1, Ariana Grande would score her 6th chart-topper. Megan Thee Stallion has two career Number Ones with “Savage” featuring Beyoncé and as a guest on Cardi B’s “WAP.” Doja Cat’s
“Say So” with Nicki Minaj reached #1 too.