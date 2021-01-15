Ariana Grande Recruits Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat For “34+35” Remix

(AllHipHop News)
Pop superstar Ariana Grande returned with her sixth studio album in October 2020. Positions hosted the single “34+35” which became a Top 10 hit on Billboard‘s Hot 100 rankings.
This morning, Grande is back with a new rendition of the Positions song. The 27-year-old singer/actress called on chart-topping Hip Hop stars Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat for a remix of the track.
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 15, 2021
“34+35 (Remix)” includes all three women expressing their sexual desires with Grande explicitly singing, “Can you stay up all night? F### me ’til the daylight.” Another particular line from the record has gotten a lot of attention on social media.
At one point, Doja Cat raps, “Play and rewind that, listen, you’ll find that I want that six-nine without Tekashi.” That bar referencing controversial internet troll/recording artist/government witness Tekashi 6ix9ine caused his name to trend on Twitter early Friday morning.