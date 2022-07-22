Megan Thee Stallion & Future Drop Raunchy New Collab ‘Pressurelicious’: Listen 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan The Stallion and Future turn up the summer heat with their steamy new single “Pressurelicious,” released Friday.

The so-called “King Of Toxicity” and the H-Town Hottie dropped the HitKidd-assisted single three hours before a typical midnight release: “since it already leaked lol,” Meg explained. The body positivity icon shared a provocative clip from the visuals as she announced the song’s arrival. Check out the clip below and the steamy visualizer at the end of the article.

Megan also shared the artwork for “Pressurelicious” earlier in the week, ahead of the song’s arrival. “Hot Girls Up 10000000000000 points 😎,” she noted in the caption.

Meanwhile, Megan The Stallion discussed Future’s presence on “Pressurelicious” during an interview with Rolling Stone last month. “He just so f###### ratchet!” she revealed, teasing the new track for the first time.

Megan added: “He is unapologetically himself. I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye. Anybody who has to read about their life online every day and deal with so many energies and can put it out into their music and do it gracefully, I feel like you deserve your flowers.”

The “Plan B” hitmaker has been touring Europe recently, appearing on stages all over the continent, entertaining her fans at shows and festivals. Megan celebrated her arrival back in the States by treating herself to some new ice from jeweler to the stars, Eliantte.

“Decided to treat myself since I been working so harddd😛,” she penned in the caption. “IM BACK IN THE U.S SO NEW MUSIC COMING SOON HOTTIES 🔥🔥🔥”

Future fans were treated to fresh visuals from the rapper alongside his new heat with Megan Thee Stallion. The “Mask Off” hitmaker shared the video for “Love You Better,” from his latest album, I Never Liked You.

Megan Thee Stallion – Pressurelicious Ft. Future