Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates “Sweetest Pie” Debuting In The Top 20

Megan Thee Stallion is currently dealing with the latest chapter of her longstanding legal battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford. However, Hot Girl Meg still has something to celebrate this week, thanks to “Sweetest Pie.”

The Houston-bred Hip Hop star dropped “Sweetest Pie” on March 11. Award-winning British Pop singer Dua Lipa also appears on the OG Parker, Platinum Library, and Romano-produced track.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Sweetest Pie” debuted at #15 on Billboard‘s latest Hot 100 rankings. That collaboration with Dua Lipa is Megan’s highest-charting single as a lead artist since “Thot S###” peaked at #16 in June 2021.

“Let me tell y’all how proud and grateful I am! For me to completely step out of my normal zone/genre/style of music or whatever and crack the TOP 20 on @billboardcharts as the DEBUT!!! B#### I’m gagginggg 😭😭😭 thank you to @DUALIPA for doing this with me 💕 only up from here,” tweeted Thee Stallion on Monday afternoon.

Additionally, this month saw another all-female collab with Megan Thee Stallion cross a major milestone. Cardi B’s No. 1 Hot 100 hit “WAP” featuring Meg joined Spotify’s coveted 1 billion streams club.

Meanwhile, Megan The Stallion and Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” has already amassed more than 22 million plays on Spotify. The song’s music video also collected over 14 million views on YouTube.

“Sweetest Pie” is expected to serve as the first official single from Megan’s upcoming second studio album. She released the Platinum-certified Good News in 2020 before letting loose the Something for Thee Hotties compilation last year.