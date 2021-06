Megan Thee Stallion is officially back from her two-month hiatus from social media. The Houston-raised rapper returned today (June 11) with a brand new single for her Hotties fanbase.

It appears large sections of the Twitterverse were excited to hear new music from Megan. Her name became the top Twitter trending topic in the United States following the release of the “Thot S###” song.

The 26-year-old emcee celebrated being the center of conversation on Twitter with an Instagram post. She wrote, “Good night hotties keep running it up. 😛 #THOTSHIT.”

Megan also gifted her fans the “Thot S###” music video on Friday. The Aube Perrie-directed visuals racked up over 500,000 views in its first five hours on YouTube.

“Thot S###” is Megan Thee Stallion’s first single as a lead artist since she dropped the Good News album in November 2020. That project debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at #2 with 100,500 first-week units.

2021 has also seen Meg show up as a guest feature on records by Maroon 5, Lil Baby, and Ariana Grande. She scored two Hot 100 Number Ones in 2020 – “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B.