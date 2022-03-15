Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Joins Spotify’s 1 Billion Streams Club

Back in 2020, Cardi B ignited a media firestorm with the help of Megan Thee Stallion. The two rap stars joined forces for the Ayo N Keyz-produced, sex-positive single “WAP” which received both praise and condemnation.

“WAP” debuted at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100, giving Cardi her fourth chart-topper and Megan her second. The track amassed a record-breaking 93 million first-week streams in the United States. It also became the first #1 song on Billboard‘s Global 200 Chart.

Additionally, “WAP” spent nine weeks atop Spotify’s weekly Top 200 songs chart in the United States. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s collaboration also led Spotify’s weekly Global Top 200 songs chart for five weeks.

Cardi and Megan recently achieved another major Spotify milestone. The streaming service confirmed “WAP” is the latest song to join the Billions Club by surpassing 1 billion streams on the platform.

This marks the fourth song by Cardi B to accumulate over 1 billion Spotify plays. She also reached the impressive landmark with “I Like It” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki” with Selena Gomez and Ozuna, and Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You.”

According to chart data, Cardi B is the first female rapper with four billion-streamed tracks on Spotify. The Bronx-bred entertainer will likely add another song to that list in the future. “Bodak Yellow” currently has 756 million Spotify streams.

Additionally, Cardi B’s debut studio LP, Invasion of Privacy, is the most-streamed album by a female rapper in Spotify history. The Grammy-winning project also holds the record for the longest-charting female rap album on the Billboard 200 of all time.