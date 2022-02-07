Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Becomes First Female Rap Album To Spend 200 Weeks On The Billboard 200

Cardi B just added another major accolade to his ever-growing list of accomplishments. The Bronx entertainer’s debut studio LP, Invasion of Privacy, spent its 200th week on the Billboard 200 chart.

According to Chart Data, Invasion of Privacy is now the first album by a female rapper to remain on the Billboard 200 for at least 200 weeks. Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy originally opened at #1 in 2018.

Invasion of Privacy also holds several other music industry records. For example, in 2019, the project was cited as the most-streamed female rap album on Spotify.

.@iamcardib’s 'Invasion of Privacy' becomes the first album by a female rapper to spend 200 weeks on the Billboard 200. — chart data (@chartdata) February 6, 2022

Cardi B became the first female rapper to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album when Invasion of Privacy took home the trophy in 2019. In addition, the RIAA certified all thirteen IOP tracks as Gold, Platinum, or Multi-Platinum, making Cardi the first female artist in history to reach that milestone.

Invasion of Privacy hosts the Diamond-certified singles “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Cardi B also earned a Diamond plaque for her featured verse on Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You.” She is the first and only female rapper to have three Diamond songs.