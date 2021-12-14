Cardi B Announces New Album & Becomes First Female Rapper With Three Diamond Singles

Cardi B’s third Diamond certification makes her one of only two female artists to have earned at least three Diamond plaques.

Cardi B has made her legion of loyal fans exceedingly happy after confirming that her long-awaited sophomore album will arrive in 2022.

Cardi B took to Instagram Live to chop it up with the “Bardigang” and reveal her good news. Sharing what has caused the delays, the busy mother of two explained:

“It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherfu**in’ life,” Cardi said. “I have a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions that require a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year.”

Cardi B Earns Third Diamond Plaque

The New York native also celebrated achieving another historic milestone during the 13-minute session with her supporters. She recently became the first female rapper with multiple diamond records. Now, Cardi B earned her place as one of only two female artists to have earned at least three Diamond plaques – the other being Katy Perry.

On Monday (Dec. 13), the RIAA certified the Cardi B hit song “I Like It” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny as 10x-platinum.

“I want to say thank you to my fans and tell y’all that I f###### love y’all. I’m thankful and grateful. I want to say thank you to J Balvin,” Cardi said.

However, despite racking up the accolades, the chart-topper still has much to achieve. “I have accomplished so much, but I still want more,” she said.

One person eager to show their pride was husband Offset who paid tribute with a picture of his stunning wife Cardi B.

“She aint the one to play with,” he wrote on his IG Stories. “Another [Diamond] record. 1, 2, 3 of them actually. Everybody doubted at first and you continue to prove em all the way wrong.”

Meanwhile, Cardi discussed her desire to switch up her diet recently, admitting she is considering becoming vegan. She asked her Twitter followers about meat substitutes after suffering issues with her digestive health following a stomach virus.