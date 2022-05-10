Jack Harlow Announces “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

City Girls will join the “First Class” hitmaker as a supporting act.

Jack Harlow will hit the road this fall. The Kentucky-raised rapper announced the “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour” presented by Live Nation.

The North American trek kicks off in Nashville on September 6. Harlow will also stop in other cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Miami, and Atlanta.

City Girls of Quality Control will appear as a supporting act on Jack Harlow’s “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour.” A pre-sale for the tour begins on May 11 at 10 am local time and general on-sale tickets go on sale starting on May 13 at 10 am local time.

Jack Harlow recently released his sophomore studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, on May 6. Industry forecasters project the LP will debut with 110,000-135,000 first-week units. Harlow previously dropped Thats What They All Say in 2020.

Come Home the Kids Miss You hosts the single “First Class” which peaked at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 weekly chart. The album contains guest features by Pharrell Williams, Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne.

City Girls’ discography includes 2018’s Girl Code and 2020’s City on Lock. Yung Miami and JT scored RIAA plaques for “Twerk” featuring Cardi B, “Act Up,” and “Twerkulator.” Jack Harlow tapped Yung Miami for a cameo role in his “Nail Tech” music video.