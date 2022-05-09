First Week Sales Projections For Jack Harlow’s ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ Are In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny is on pace to block the Kentucky-bred rapper from the top spot.

Jack Harlow dropped his sophomore studio LP, Come Home the Kids Miss You, on May 6. Early sales projections for the album became available over the weekend.

At the moment, Come Home the Kids Miss You is on pace to bring in around 110,000-135,000 first-week units. HitsDailyDouble reports that 110k total likely will not be enough to give Jack Harlow the #1 spot on the all-genre chart.

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is not only projected to outsell Come Home the Kids Miss You, but the Puerto Rican performer’s latest project could break the 2022 record for highest first-week sales.

HDD calculates Un Verano Sin Ti to open with 235,000-260,000 units. Atlanta rapper Future just set the bar for 2022 when I Never Liked You debuted this week with 222,000 opening sales.

Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You features Pharrell Williams, Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne. The album hosts the Hot 100 chart #1 song “First Class” as well as the “Nail Tech” single.

Come Home the Kids Miss You follows 2020’s Thats What They All Say. That Jack Harlow album peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 with 51,000 album-equivalent units in its first week of release.

During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Jack Harlow stated that his goal was for Come Home the Kids Miss You to break the 100,000 first-week sales mark. Harlow also admitted he would be thrilled if the project cross the 200,000-unit threshold in its first seven days.