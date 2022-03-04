Jack Harlow Lands Lead Role In ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot

Jack Harlow will star in a reboot of the basketball comedy ‘White Men Can’t Jump,’ taking over a role originally portrayed by Woody Harrelson.

Jack Harlow can add his name to the list of rappers who’ve become actors.

According to Deadline, Jack Harlow will star in a reboot of the 1992 film White Men Can’t Jump. The Atlantic Records artist landed the role in his first-ever screen audition.

Jack Harlow has been cast as Billy Hoyle in the remake of the beloved basketball comedy. Woody Harrelson played the role in the original movie, starring alongside Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez.

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin and former NFL lineman Ryan Kalil are producing the reboot. Barris is also writing the film’s script with Doug Hall.

Calmatic, the director of an upcoming House Party remake, is directing the White Men Can’t Jump reboot. Filmmakers haven’t cast Jack Harlow’s co-star yet.

The original White Men Can’t Jump was written and directed by Ron Shelton. The movie told the story of two basketball hustlers who team up to make money playing streetball.

Jack Harlow is an acting novice, but he does bring basketball skills to the White Men Can’t Jump remake. The Kentucky native recently displayed his abilities at the 2022 Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Check out highlights of his game below.