Gunna To Perform On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Atlanta-bred recording artist Gunna will be the latest rapper to hit the stage for Saturday Night Live. The late-night NBC sketch comedy show returns on April 2 with Gunna as the musical guest.

Gunna’s upcoming set on Saturday Night Live follows his YSL Records label head Young Thug appearing on the program last October. Fellow rap star Saweetie also performed on SNL in November.

Jerrod Carmichael will serve as the host for the forthcoming 16th episode of SNL‘s season 47. The stand-up comedian is best known for his short-running semi-biographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show.

Gunna dropped his third studio LP, DS4Ever, on January 7. The YSL-backed album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 150,000 first-week units.

In addition, DS4Ever placed over a dozen songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Gunna’s “Pushin P” with Future and Young Thug peaked at #7. “Too Easy” with Future made it into the Top 20 at #16.

This year also saw Gunna team up with YouTuber-turned-rapper DDG for the “Elon Musk” collaboration. The 28-year-old rhymer provided features for Cordae’s From a Birds Eye View and Lil Durk’s 7220 as well.